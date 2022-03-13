iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 130,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.59. The company had a trading volume of 338,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,032. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $105.30 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

