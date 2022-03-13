1,119 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.42.

URI stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,605. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.61 and its 200-day moving average is $341.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

