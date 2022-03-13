Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s Largest Position

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 10.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 203,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $4,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

