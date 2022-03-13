Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.30 million-$383.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.66 million.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

HIBB traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. 387,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. The company has a market cap of $620.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

