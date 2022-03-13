LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.00. 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,067. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.91 and a 1 year high of $272.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.77.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

