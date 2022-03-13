LRT Capital Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $189,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,683. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $85.17. The company had a trading volume of 356,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

