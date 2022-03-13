HNP Capital LLC Acquires 268 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.47. 4,798,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,528. The company has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

