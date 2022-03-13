LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000. Credit Acceptance accounts for about 3.2% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $20.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.31. 153,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,405. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $346.49 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $552.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.58. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.