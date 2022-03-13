LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Roku accounts for about 1.8% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

ROKU traded down $7.00 on Friday, reaching $103.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,322. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average is $240.46.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,946 shares of company stock worth $86,240,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

