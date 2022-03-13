Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $761,116.00

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00033991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00104861 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

