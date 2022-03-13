Comparing Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Lizhi has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lizhi and Cyxtera Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $230.33 million 0.22 -$12.60 million ($0.45) -2.47 Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Lizhi has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi -7.16% -72.00% -27.19% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lizhi and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

Lizhi presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 665.77%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lizhi beats Cyxtera Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lizhi (Get Rating)

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. The company has collaboration agreements with Xpeng Motors, GAC AION New Energy Automobile, and GAC Motor, as well as with BYD DiLink and Huawei Mobile Services. Lizhi Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

