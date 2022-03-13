Kurita Water Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Up 58.8% in February

Kurita Water Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KTWIY stock traded up 0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204. Kurita Water Industries has a 12 month low of 72.23 and a 12 month high of 106.71.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kurita Water Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,800.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.