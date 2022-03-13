First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.64. 5,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

