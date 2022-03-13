Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 261.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,994,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,310,420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

