Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.21. 1,677,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,860. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.96. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Sempra Energy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

