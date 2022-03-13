FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will report $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.82. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,280. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FMC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.27. 893,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.