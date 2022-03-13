U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. U.S. Physical Therapy also reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,178. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

