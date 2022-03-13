Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.Zumiez also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUMZ. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.