Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after buying an additional 280,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $153.44. 1,172,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average is $162.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.88 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

