Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases 11,316 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.55. 24,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,452. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.94. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

