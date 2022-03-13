Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,025 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,510,000 after acquiring an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,566,000 after acquiring an additional 187,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 468,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter.

LIT traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $68.89. 595,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,447. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

