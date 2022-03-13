Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,047 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,933 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

