Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,798 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

IJK traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.63. 208,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.16 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

