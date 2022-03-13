iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.30. 85,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average is $131.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $116.25 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

