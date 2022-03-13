Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $766,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2,133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 450.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 794,641 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 134.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 524,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Halliburton by 17.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,918,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $63,102,000 after purchasing an additional 443,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 17,629,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,901,061. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.