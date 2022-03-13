HNP Capital LLC Sells 268 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,535,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.07. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

