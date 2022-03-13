X-CASH 24-Hour Volume Reaches $401.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $401.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001383 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 258% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

