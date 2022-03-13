Cat Token (CAT) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Cat Token has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1,731.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00270960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014887 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001318 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.