Stox (STX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,879.00

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Stox coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Stox has a market capitalization of $344,737.81 and $23,879.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stox has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stox alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034033 BTC.

Stox Profile

Stox is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 54,076,303 coins and its circulating supply is 50,681,911 coins. The official website for Stox is www.stox.com . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.