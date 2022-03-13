Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,573,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,976,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after buying an additional 422,883 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after buying an additional 329,772 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 872,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

