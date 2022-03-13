Zacks: Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Announce $2.08 EPS

Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.11. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $3.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.89. 820,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,428. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $120.79 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

