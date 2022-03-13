Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $15.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $125.03. 639,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,785. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

