Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after buying an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 185.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,454,000 after buying an additional 1,103,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.22. 7,085,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average is $150.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $346.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

