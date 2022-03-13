$11.78 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) to announce $11.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.05 million to $12.50 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $53.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $53.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,539,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Genasys by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 451,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Genasys by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 250,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genasys by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Genasys by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNSS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. Genasys has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $8.15.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

