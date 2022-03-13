HNP Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 64,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPM stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.89. 20,054,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,846,219. The company has a market cap of $380.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average is $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

