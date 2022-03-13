iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Up 126.7% in February

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the February 13th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

EWJV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. 37,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,892. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1,584.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.