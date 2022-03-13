First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,488. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.503 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

