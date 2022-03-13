Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Update

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 673,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,829. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $505.31 million, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 362.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 504,492 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 127,617 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

