Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,838,297,000 after acquiring an additional 186,020 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,591. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $317.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

