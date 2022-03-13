Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,031,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.52. 1,933,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.94 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

