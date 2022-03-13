stETH (STETH) Market Cap Tops $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.65 or 0.06582711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.27 or 0.99892818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041489 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

