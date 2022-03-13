HNP Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 4,846,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,860,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GT. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

