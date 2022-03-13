Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,303. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.31. The stock had a trading volume of 440,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.77 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

