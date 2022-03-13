Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) to post $258.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.01 million and the highest is $260.20 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $237.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 183,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

