First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,142. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.01. The stock has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.23 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

