DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Short Interest Up 214.3% in February

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the February 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSE:DTP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,818. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.7813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.
