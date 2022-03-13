DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Short Interest Up 214.3% in February

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the February 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:DTP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,818. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.7813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,541,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,836,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,808,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,353,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 849,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after purchasing an additional 74,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Asset Management L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,208,000.

