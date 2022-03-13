Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Rises By 240.0%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Luvu Brands stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.24. Luvu Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Luvu Brands (Get Rating)

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

