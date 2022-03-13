Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Rises By 240.0%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Luvu Brands stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.24. Luvu Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.
