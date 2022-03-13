Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Up 227.8% in February

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 227.8% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 383,003 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,427. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

