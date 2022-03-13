ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Position Increased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,411 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 45.3% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 141.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 43,815 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 253.1% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,190,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 78,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,247. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

ePlus Profile (Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.