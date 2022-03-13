Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Boosted by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $735,389. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

